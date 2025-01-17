Parayko scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over Calgary.

Parayko's goal at 13:53 of the first period ended up being the game-winner. This was his third consecutive appearance with a goal, and the defenseman has scored five times while adding five assists across his last 11 outings. For the season, Parayko has 10 tallies and 26 points in 46 contests, identically matching his offensive output from 82 games in 2023-24. He's added 89 shots on net, 69 hits and 110 blocked shots in 2024-25 to provide well-rounded production.