Parayko (upper body) will play in Thursday's road clash against New Jersey, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Parayko will make his return to the lineup after missing each of the least two outings due to an upper-body injury that he suffered on Oct. 29 against the Bruins. When healthy this season, the 33-year-old blueliner has posted four assists, 19 shots on net, nine hits and 26 blocked shots across 13 appearances. He's expected to replace Theo Lindstein in the lineup, which could place Parayko on the Blues' third pairing for his comeback game.