Blues' Colton Parayko: Good to go
Parayko (hand) is "fine" to play Saturday night versus the Golden Knights, per Blues coach Mike Yeo.
This truly is music to the ears of fans following the Notes, as Parayko is a terrific two-way blueliner. He's off to a slow start offensively having recorded at least one point in just two of eight games, though he's already up to 15 blocked shots and has a plus-3 rating to boot. It's safe to plug him back into all lineups at this time.
