Parayko (knee) will draw into the lineup Saturday versus Seattle.

Parayko was projected to return Tuesday against Utah, but it seems he's ready ahead of schedule. The 31-year-old has 15 goals and 35 points in 62 appearances in 2024-25. Parayko's return coincides with Philip Broberg (personal) exiting the lineup.

