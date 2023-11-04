Parayko produced an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Parayko set up a Kevin Hayes empty-net tally at 18:23 of the third period. Through nine contests, Parayko has remained in his usual top-four role. He's providing solid defensive production with 11 hits and 25 blocked shots with a minus-1 rating, but he's added just two points and 14 shots on net. The 30-year-old has maxed out at 35 points in three separate seasons, and with the Blues' offense relatively quiet early in 2023-24, it's unlikely he pushes for a career year.