Blues' Colton Parayko: Grabs helper
Parayko registered an assist, two shots and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 1.
Parayko had been held off the scoresheet for four games before playing a role in Robby Fabbri's opening tally of the game. He has three assists in seven games in the postseason, adding 12 blocked shots and 15 shots on goal.
