Parayko picked up two assists in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blues.

Parayko assisted on Brandon Saad's power-play tally in the first period before setting up Brayden Schenn's empty-netter in the third. Parayko's offensive production is inconsistent (two goals and 12 assists through 38 games), but his 64 hits and 68 blocked shots increase his value in leagues that reward physicality.