Blues' Colton Parayko: Held scoreless in return
Parayko (upper body) skated 19:37 with two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.
It was a challenging game all around for the Blues, and Parayko was not exempt. The defenseman remains at 13 points to go with 77 blocked shots, 56 hits, 94 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in 43 appearances after his seven-game absence with the injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.