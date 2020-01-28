Parayko (upper body) skated 19:37 with two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

It was a challenging game all around for the Blues, and Parayko was not exempt. The defenseman remains at 13 points to go with 77 blocked shots, 56 hits, 94 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in 43 appearances after his seven-game absence with the injury.