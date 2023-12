Parayko posted two assists in Monday's 2-1 OT road win against the Golden Knights.

Parayko ended up with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal, three blocked shots, a minor penalty and two hits in a game-high 25:56 of ice time. It's been a slow go for the veteran rearguard, and this was actually his first multi-point game of the season. His most recent game with two or more points came March 25 with three helpers in Anaheim last season.