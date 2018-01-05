Parayko recorded two assists, five shots and four blocked shots through 22:42 of ice time (1:37 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 2-1 win over Vegas.

The towering blueliner is in the midst of another strong fantasy campaign with three goals, 19 assists, 111 shots and and a plus-4 rating. His eight power-play points are also a nice total considering he's mainly been skating with the No. 2 unit. With just four PIM for the campaign, fantasy owners would love to see an uptick in that department from Parayko, but it's hard to complain. Additionally, the 24-year-old defenseman's long-term outlook remains promising for keeper/dynasty settings.