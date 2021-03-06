Parayko (back) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This move doesn't change anything about Parayko's timeline, as he has already been ruled out for the final two games of this road trip after missing the last eight contests. The Blues have yet to provide a specific timeline anyway, and there's still a chance he'll require surgery. Without Parayko, the Blues are without their most reliable two-way defenseman. Justin Faulk and Torey Krug are expected to handle major minutes as long as Parayko is out.