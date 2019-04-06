Blues' Colton Parayko: Late scratch Saturday
Parayko (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for warmups, so it appears that he'll be rested for the regular-season finale against the Canucks on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The Blues are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, so it makes sense that he'd be scratched for the regular-season finale. Parayako finishes with a career-high 10 goals, but his assists are way down considering his 28-point total for the year represents his worst mark as an NHL defenseman.
More News
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Saturday status up in the air•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Won't play Thursday•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Productive in shootout loss•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Notches 100th career assist•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Flashes all-around game•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Reaches career high in goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...