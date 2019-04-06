Parayko (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for warmups, so it appears that he'll be rested for the regular-season finale against the Canucks on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Blues are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, so it makes sense that he'd be scratched for the regular-season finale. Parayako finishes with a career-high 10 goals, but his assists are way down considering his 28-point total for the year represents his worst mark as an NHL defenseman.