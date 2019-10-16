Parayko has averaged a team-high 23:09 TOI through six games.

Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester are the Blues' only defensive pairing that hasn't changed yet this season, as Bouwmeester ranks third on the team with 21:32. The duo is counted on to shut down opponents' top lines, and they've done a decent job so far with a plus-1 rating. Parayko's fantasy upside is limited, however, as he has just two points so far, but he provides an appealing floor with 14 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and eight hits.