Parayko went minus-1 and logged 28:09 in Wednesday's shootout loss to the Oilers.

Parayko spent time on the Blues' power-play and penalty-kill units while also starting the overtime period. With Alex Pietrangelo (hand) out until at least Christmas, Parayko will likely receive this usage for most of December. He should be a value play in daily leagues moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories