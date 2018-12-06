Blues' Colton Parayko: Leaned on heavily
Parayko went minus-1 and logged 28:09 in Wednesday's shootout loss to the Oilers.
Parayko spent time on the Blues' power-play and penalty-kill units while also starting the overtime period. With Alex Pietrangelo (hand) out until at least Christmas, Parayko will likely receive this usage for most of December. He should be a value play in daily leagues moving forward.
