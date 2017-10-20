Parayko left the bench for the closing minutes of Wednesday's clash with an apparent hand injury, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The team did not provide an update regarding Parayko's status following Thursday's practice, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis. The blueliner has notched one goal and two helpers to start the season and should be capable of reaching the 30-point mark for the third straight year -- assuming he isn't sidelined long term with this injury.