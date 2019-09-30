Parayko won't work on the power play in Wednesday's season opener versus the Capitals, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Parayko's cannon of a slap shot earned him consistent power-play time last season, but coach Craig Berube is rolling that back after the team acquired Justin Faulk via trade from the Hurricanes. Parayko and Jay Bouwmeester are the team's "shutdown pair", so Berube wants them on the ice immediately following the Blues' power play to contain the opponent's top line. This isn't set in stone for the season, but Parayko's fantasy value takes a hit for now. The 26-year-old should still be on pace to log well over 20 minutes of ice time per game.