Parayko scored a goal on two shots, blocked five shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Parayko got the Blues on the board in the third period, but trying to come back from a four-goal deficit was too much. The 29-year-old defenseman has a goal and an assist in two contests since snapping a five-game point drought. He's up to two tallies, seven assists, 59 shots, 56 blocked shots, 52 hits and a minus-8 rating in 30 appearances while continuing to log big minutes in the Blues' top four.