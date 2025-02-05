Parayko scored in the second period and added three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Parayko found himself open on the back post for a slap shot to tally the Blues' second goal of the game. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to 12 goals, 29 points, 124 blocks, 85 hits, and 105 shots on net in 53 appearances this season. He ranks fifth amongst defensemen in goals. Parayko has already set a new career high in goals and is on pace to shatter his career-best of 35 points. He is one of the safest plays on the blue line in fantasy for both his all-around production.