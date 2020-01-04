Play

Parayko missed Friday's practice, and coach Craig Berube said he's "a little sore," Chris Pinkert of NHL.com reports.

The Blues didn't hold a morning skate, so we'll have to wait until warmups commence at 3:30 p.m. ET before we know Parayko's official status. If he's unable to go, Jake Walman will make his NHL debut.

