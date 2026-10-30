Parayko didn't practice Friday due to an upper-body injury but is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Red Wings, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Jim Montgomery called Parayko's absence from practice Friday a maintenance day related to an upper-body issue that forced him to briefly exit Thursday's game against the Bruins. Montgomery said that Parayko will "probably" be able to play against Detroit, but the Blues will wait to see whether he's ready Saturday morning. If Parayko is unavailable, Montgomery said that the team feels comfortable inserting Quinton Burns into the lineup for his NHL debut.