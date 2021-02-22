Per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, Parayko is sitting out of Monday's game versus the Kings because of a back injury.

Parayko played through the back injury for a few weeks, but it was clear that he wasn't playing up to his standard during that stretch. In turn, the Blues will hold him out for a third straight game, and the 27-year-old isn't expected to return to the lineup this week. Furthermore, it's uncertain if extended rest will fix Parayko's injury. Surgery has been mentioned, although that's still just an idea at this point. Parayko is a key two-way defenseman for the Blues, but his absence mostly affects the team's defensive system, as the 6-foot-6 blueliner covers a ton of ice.