Parayko was on the ice for 27:11, adding a shot on goal, a hit, and five blocks in the Blues' loss Thursday against the Ducks.

In the Absence of the Blues' top defenseman, Alex Pietrangelo, Parayko has played over 27 minutes in each of the last three games. While we shouldn't expect huge minutes every night from him, he is regularly seeing 22-24 minutes, including power play time on the second unit. The second-year defenseman has 13 shots in his last five games, and provides solid offensive production in standard and daily leagues.