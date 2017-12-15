Blues' Colton Parayko: Logs 27 minutes Thursday
Parayko was on the ice for 27:11, adding a shot on goal, a hit, and five blocks in the Blues' loss Thursday against the Ducks.
In the Absence of the Blues' top defenseman, Alex Pietrangelo, Parayko has played over 27 minutes in each of the last three games. While we shouldn't expect huge minutes every night from him, he is regularly seeing 22-24 minutes, including power play time on the second unit. The second-year defenseman has 13 shots in his last five games, and provides solid offensive production in standard and daily leagues.
More News
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Tacks on two assists Saturday•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Chips in two helpers in blowout•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Nets second goal of season•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Poor defensive effort in loss•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Good to go•
-
Blues' Colton Parayko: Leaves game after blocking shot•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...