Parayko distributed an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Parayko recorded the secondary assist on Brandon Saad's tally to open the scoring. The right-shot Parayko compiled two shots, four blocks, one hit, one takeaway and a minus-1 rating in 30:37 of ice time. The Alberta native has been one of, if not the best St. Louis player early on in 2024-25 -- he leads the club's blue line in scoring and is third overall on the team in points. Parayko has provided four goals, six assists, 35 shots, 43 blocks, 30 hits, seven takeaways and a minus-5 rating through 17 games.