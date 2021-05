Parayko produced an assist, two shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Parayko sent a lead pass for David Perron's shot that produced a rebound for Ivan Barbashev to score on in the first period. The 28-year-old Parayko has battled injuries in 2020-21. He has 12 points, 60 shots, 64 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 32 outings overall.