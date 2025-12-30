Parayko notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

After scoring a career-high 16 goals in 2024-25, Parayko has yet to find the back of the net nearly halfway through 2025-26. He's chipped in 11 assists over 40 contests, including four helpers across 14 outings in December. The defenseman has added 45 shots on net, 40 hits, 93 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-6 rating this year. Barring a big second half, he'll finish below the 25-point mark for the first time since the shortened 2020-21 campaign.