Parayko produced an assist and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Parayko set up Jordan Kyrou on the game's opening tally. The 29-year-old Parayko is more of a physical defenseman, but he's shown his skill on offense as well -- he had 35 points in 80 contests last year, to go with 169 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating. He should continue to see steady usage in a top-four role, though he's unlikely to factor in much on the power play.