Parayko notched an assist and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

For the fourth time in his 10-year career, Parayko has reached the 35-point mark, doing so in just 62 appearances this season. He also got to the 20-assist threshold for the sixth time when he set up a Jake Neighbours goal in the first period. Barring a disastrous stretch run, this will be the year Parayko gets past 35 points -- he's shooting 12.3 percent and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down with six points over his last six outings. The defenseman is also strong in non-scoring areas with 90 hits, 140 blocked shots, 122 shots on net and a plus-8 rating.