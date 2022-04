Parayko notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Parayko snapped a three-game point drought with the helper on Justin Faulk's game-winning tally. In his last 10 games, Parayko's been solid with eight assists, 17 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. The veteran defenseman has matched his career high in points with 35 in 78 contests. He's added 132 shots on net, 165 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating in a top-four role.