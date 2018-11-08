Parayko was excused from practice Thursday to attend to a personal matter, but is expected to be in the lineup against San Jose on Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

In his last five outings, Parayko has tallied two points, 10 hits and eight blocks while averaging 21:37 of ice time. The blueliner has been primarily utilized on the secondary power-play unit, but has still managed to record two of his five point with the man advantage. In each of his prior three seasons, the Alberta native reached the 30-point mark and should do so again this year.