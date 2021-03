Parayko (back) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Parayko was previously on regular injured reserve. This transaction saves the Blues $5.5 million against the salary cap until he's back to full speed. Head coach Craig Berube said Monday that Parayko is making progress, but the 27-year-old blueliner has yet to start skating again. He's likely still at least a couple of weeks away.