Parayko scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

Parayko gave the Blues a 5-1 lead at 3:55 of the second period, but that wasn't enough. This was his first goal of the season, as the 32-year-old defenseman has been hit hard by regression after his career-best 16-goal, 36-point campaign in the 2024-25 regular season. He's at 13 points, 71 shots on net, 63 hits, 138 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 56 outings in 2025-26, though his defensive skills have kept him firmly in a top-four role.