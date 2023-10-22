Parayko supplied a goal in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Parayko snapped his season-opening, three-game point drought with a goal midway through the second period. He put the Blues up 3-1 at the time, and it stood up as the game-winner. He had four goals and 27 points in 79 contests last season, and is likely to provide a similar level of offensive production in 2023-24.