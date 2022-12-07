Parayko scored a goal and recorded a plus-2 rating during a 7-4 victory over the host Islanders on Tuesday.

Converting for the first time in 23 games Tuesday, Parayko beat goalie Ilya Sorokin on what appeared to be a knuckleball wrist shot from about 90 feet, giving the Blues a 5-1 third-period lead. The 29-year-old defenseman scored 13 seconds after Noel Acciari's tally and proved to be his first game-winning marker this season; the 12th of his career. Parayko added two shots and two blocks against the Islanders.