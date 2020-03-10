Parayko scored his 10th goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 loss to Florida. He also had three shots and two blocks.

Parayko opened the scoring at 11:20 of the second period, finding the net for the fourth time in his last nine games. That put Parayko at the 10-goal mark for the second year in a row, and his 28 points in 63 games matches his point total from the entire 2018-19 season.