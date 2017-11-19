Blues' Colton Parayko: Nets second goal of season
Parayko scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's win over Vancouver.
Parayko is currently riding a three-game point streak, bringing him up to two goals and eight points in 21 contests. His production is a tad disappointing thus far, but Parayko has been very engaged lately and has been shooting often. After two straight seasons in the 30-point range, it's looking like that where he might be headed once again this year. He's a useful fantasy blueliner in a variety of formats.
