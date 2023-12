Parayko found the back of the net in a 7-5 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Parayko's marker came midway through the second period to narrow the Blackhawks' lead to 3-2. It was his sixth goal and 11th point in 33 contests this season. Parayko is a key member of the Blues' defense, entering Saturday's action with an average of 23:00 of ice time, but he's seldom used on the power play and is unlikely to see his offensive pace meaningfully increase as the campaign progresses.