Head coach Craig Berube said Monday that Parayko (back) has yet to start skating but is making progress, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Parayko will remain on injured reserve for the time being. It sounds like he's making concrete steps toward a return to the lineup, but he'll need to take the ice before a definitive timeline is provided. Justin Faulk and Torey Krug will continue to man to top defensive pairing until Parayko returns.