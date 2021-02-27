Parayko (back) isn't traveling with the team and is expected to miss the next six games, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues are on a six-game road trip in California, so Parayko won't be available until they return home March 12, at the earliest. This is a significant loss for the team's blue line, as Parayko (6-foot-6) covers a ton of ice and is the Blues' best two-way defenseman. Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic suggested earlier in the week that Parayko could require surgery if this extended rest doesn't do the trick. For the time being, Torey Krug and Justin Faulk will team up on the top pairing.