Blues' Colton Parayko: Notches 100th career assist
Parayko dished out an assist in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.
With a secondary helper on Ryan O'Reilly's game-winning goal, Parayko recorded his 100th assist in his fourth season with the Notes. The 25-year-old has regressed slightly this season with 26 points in 76 contests after marking at least 33 points in each of his first three NHL seasons. Nevertheless, he continues to contribute in other ways with 172 shots on net, 150 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating.
