Blues' Colton Parayko: Notches 20th assist for third straight season
Parayko had one assist, three shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Senators.
Parayko is the first defenseman in Blues history to rack up 20 assists in each of his first three seasons. The Blues are still looking for him to fire the puck on goal more, though, as he can rocket it over 100 miles per hour. Parayko has accrued five goals on 130 shots on goal so far, but the upward trajectory is promising for the 24-year-old, especially in keeper leagues.
