Parayko recorded an assist, five shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Parayko helped out on a Nathan Walker tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winning goal. The assist snapped Parayko's five-game point drought, though his physical play often makes up for when his offense is cold. The veteran defenseman has eight points, 57 shots on net, 51 hits, 51 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 29 contests.