Parayko produced a shorthanded assist, three blocked shots, two hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Parayko helped out on the first of Pavel Buchnevich's three goals, which came during a penalty kill midway through the second period. While he has just two assists over six games in November, Parayko remains a top-four option on the Blues' blue line. The defenseman has three points, 19 shots on net, 16 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 13 appearances.