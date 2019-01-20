Blues' Colton Parayko: Paces team in blocked shots
Parayko dished out two hits and fired a shot on goal in Saturday's win over the Senators.
Parayko is pointless in four straight games and has just two points in the last 18 outings. The recent free fall in production puts him on a pace for 13 goals and seven assists this season. That'd be a major regression after he recorded at least 24 assists and 33 points in each of his first three NHL campaigns. Some of the offensive letdown can be attributed to starting 53.3 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone -- the highest rate of his career -- but the troubles can be slightly masked by his defensive play, as he leads the team with 90 blocked shots and ranks fourth with 70 hits.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...