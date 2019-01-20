Parayko dished out two hits and fired a shot on goal in Saturday's win over the Senators.

Parayko is pointless in four straight games and has just two points in the last 18 outings. The recent free fall in production puts him on a pace for 13 goals and seven assists this season. That'd be a major regression after he recorded at least 24 assists and 33 points in each of his first three NHL campaigns. Some of the offensive letdown can be attributed to starting 53.3 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone -- the highest rate of his career -- but the troubles can be slightly masked by his defensive play, as he leads the team with 90 blocked shots and ranks fourth with 70 hits.