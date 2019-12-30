Play

Parayko blocked two shots and dished out five hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Parayko logged 22:18 of ice time in this contest, but he failed to notch a point for the seventh straight game. The 26-year-old is best known for his defensive prowess, however, as he starts 52.6 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone.

