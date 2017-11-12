Parayko went minus-3 with two hits and two blocked shots in a 5-2 home loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Islanders captain John Tavares and top-line crony Anders Lee combined for three points in this contest, so it's no surprise to see Parayko -- who was one of the blueliners in charge of slowing down New York's best -- finish with such a poor rating in the crushing home loss. Parayko remains a fine two-way talent, but he hasn't recorded a goal or assist in the past six games and is well off his 35-point pace from last season.