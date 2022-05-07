Parayko logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits and five blocked shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wild in Game 3.

Parayko snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 28-year-old has had to take on an increasingly large role with Nick Leddy (upper body) and Torey Krug (lower body) sustaining injuries in the last two games. Parayko had 35 points, 169 blocked shots, 72 hits and a plus-16 rating in 80 regular-season contests, but he's better utilized in a shutdown role rather than as a key part of the offense.