Blues' Colton Parayko: Pots goal Thursday
Parayko tallied a power-play goal and four shots during Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Capitals.
Parayko snapped a seven-game scoring drought and now stands at eight goals and 11 points in 38 games. The 25-year-old has had a down year to this point, but with 30+ points in each of his previous seasons, there's enough upside to merit rostering him if available.
