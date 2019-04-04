Blues' Colton Parayko: Productive in shootout loss
Parayko notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.
The blueliner helped set up Tyler Bozak for the tying goal with 39 seconds left in the third period, giving the Blues what could be a crucial point in the standings. Parayko now has 10 goals and 28 points through 80 games, leaving him two points shy of his fourth straight 30-point campaign to begin his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...