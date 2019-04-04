Parayko notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

The blueliner helped set up Tyler Bozak for the tying goal with 39 seconds left in the third period, giving the Blues what could be a crucial point in the standings. Parayko now has 10 goals and 28 points through 80 games, leaving him two points shy of his fourth straight 30-point campaign to begin his career.