Blues' Colton Parayko: Puts wrap on OT victory
Parayko scored the game-winning goal and had four shots with one hit in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.
Parayko scored on a wraparound goal with 2:37 left in extra time to secure the win for the Blues. The 26-year-old is enjoying is most offensively productive month of the season with 12 points in 13 games, and he's managed to find the scoresheet in four of the last five contests. He has eight goals and 25 points heading into Saturday's home date with Dallas.
