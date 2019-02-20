Blues' Colton Parayko: Reaches career high in goals
Parayko potted a goal in Tuesday's win over the Maple Leafs.
Parayko is known for having a cannon of a slap shot. In this case, Parayko unleashed a rocket that appeared to go off the cross bar so play carried on, but eventually the game horn sounded, signalling his shot went in the net and bounced back out before the referees could even see. This was Parayko's career-high 10th score of the season.
